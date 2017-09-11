Showtime Exec Admits More MMA-Boxing Crossovers Are Possible

Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor may not have been the last we ever saw of mixed martial arts (MMA) vs. boxing crossover bouts.

Showtime Sports Vice President Stephen Espinoza was a guest on The MMA Hour recently, and reflected on the amount of success produced by the “Money Fight.” Espinoza noted that a friend of his told him after the event that this could be the “Super Bowl 1” of a huge franchise moving forward (quotes via MMA Mania):

“A friend of mine text me after the event and he said, ‘This could be Super Bowl 1.’ He said, ‘When they did Super Bowl 1, they never thought that this would give rise to an entity like the NFL. It was the uniting of two different business.’ I’m not saying that we’re going to meld all of combat sport into one organization, but, it’s interesting to think about. Is this something that is this more than just a one-off?”

Mayweather vs. McGregor is expected to break numbers all across the board, but if more crossover bouts are expected to happen in the future, Espinoza knows not to expect such ground-breaking numbers each time: