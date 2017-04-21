Sage Northcutt’s Sister Set To Make Pro MMA Debut

Don’t be too surprised if you see another Northcutt competing under the UFC’s banner soon.

UFC welterweight and lightweight competitor Sage Northcutt has made quite the name for himself in the promotion after being discovered on UFC President Dana White’s ‘Lookin For A Fight’, and his older sister, Colbey, may soon get that same opportunity.

Colbey Northcutt is all set to make her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) debut this June for the Legacy Fighting Alliance, per a report from MMA Fighting. Colbey’s opponent has yet to be announced and it is not yet known which of the four cards LFA has set for June will play host to Northcutt’s debut.

Since the age of seven-years-old Colbey Northcutt has been training MMA. Her father, Mark, stated that his daughter has won multiple titles in both point and continuous fighting, in addition to being named Black Belt Magazine’s Competitor of the Year in 2009

To complement her seasoned striking game, Northcutt is also a purple belt in Brazilian jiu-jitsu and has amassed a 4-1 record as an amateur fighter. Northcutt, however, hasn’t competed since 2014 after taking some time off to focus on her academic career.

She is expected to compete at 135 pounds.