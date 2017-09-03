Rising Lightweight Calls Out ‘Smoker’ Nate Diaz After KO Win

Rising UFC lightweight Mairbek Taisumov’s stunning first-round knockout victory over Felipe Silva at yesterday’s Sat., September 2, 2017) UFC Rotterdamcaptured the attention of everyone watching and in attendance. The sheer quickness and brutality of it were enough to put fighters and fans on notice.

Now riding the crest of an incredible five fight win streak, all of which are knockout victories, the Chechen-Russian lightweight called out Nate Diaz following Saturday’s knockout of Silva in the Netherlands.

Well, sort of called him out, that is (courtesy of The Blue Corner):

“Really happy to be back in this octagon. I say this before, and I’m going to tell this again: I’m here not to talk, I’m here to smash, smash anyone who steps into the octagon with me. I need top 10 (opponent). I need top 10. Anyone. These guys don’t want to fight me. I ask all top-10 fighters; nobody want to fight me. I am five finishes in a row, all knockouts, TKOs. Hey, UFC, Sean (Shelby), I think I deserve that. Michael Chiesa, he say if I beat someone else he wants to fight me,” Taisumov said. “But since I finish three guys in a row, he doesn’t answer anymore. Anthony Pettis, he says I’m not famous enough to fight me. (Nate) Diaz says he’s the best, Nate Diaz is the best; he says if UFC pays him $20 million he’s going to fight me in my home country, but I think he smoke too much.”

"Nobody wants to fight me. I want anybody in the top-10." @Taisumov155 making a statement at #UFCRotterdam pic.twitter.com/dwAYgA3noY — #UFCRotterdam (@ufc) September 2, 2017

Taisumov leveled Silva just 80 seconds into the first round, and rightfully noted that Diaz’s fondness for marijuana could keep him sidelined from competition.

For Diaz’s part, he most recently said he will only fight Conor McGregor for $20-30 million to complete their trilogy.