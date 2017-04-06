Report: Travis Browne Returns At UFC 213 In July

The UFC is slowly but surely putting together a card for UFC 213 and recently it was reported that the promotion is looking to add a heavyweight bout to the event. The UFC is working on booking Travis Browne vs. Aleksei Oleinik at the event, according to Ariel Helwani of MMA Fighting.

Browne (18-6-1) has been on a losing streak as of late as he has lost his three bouts in a row and is coming off a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis in February. Before that, he suffered losses to Fabricio Werdum and Cain Velasquez. He hasn’t won a fight since January of 2016.

On the other side, Oleinik (51-10-1) has won 12 of his last 13 fights, and the Russian veteran is making his name known in the division. He is coming off a submission win over Viktor Pesta in January, which marked the first time in UFC history someone won a fight via that particular choke.

The UFC has already announced a bout for this event, which ironically is a heavyweight bout as well between Alistair Overeem and Werdum. This will be a trilogy fight between these two fighters.

The event takes place on July 8th in Las Vegas, Nevada at the T-Mobile Arena. As of this writing, the UFC has yet to announce a main event for the show.