Report: Dana White No Longer Involved In McGregor vs. Mayweather Negotiations

The twists and turns continue to pour through in the saga between Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The combat sports mega-stars have been lobbying for a boxing superfight for quite some time now, and it’s looking more and more like the colossal event will transpire later this year. The UFC and McGregor have already struck a deal on the Irishman’s side of things for the fight, and all that remains is for the UFC to negotiate with “Money” before getting the two into the ring.

According to a report from the Los Angeles Times’ Lance Pugmire, however, thos negotiations will not involve UFC President Dana White. An unnamed source tells Pugmire that the UFC boss will not be involved in negotiations with Mayweather and manager Al Haymon, but dealings will instead be handled by the UFC’s ownership group WME-IMG.

This comes as a bit of a surprise given White said last month that he has been working on Mayweather’s side of things and was very much involved in negotiations with “The Notorious One”:

“As soon as [McGregor’s side] is done, we go to work. It will be me and (Al) Haymon, in Vegas or LA,” White told ESPN.

It seems as though WME-IMG frontman Ari Emanuel will not be handling the negotiations for the mega-fight from here, with a Fall pay-per-view (PPV) date being the target for the bout. If the two sides are able to come to an agreement to make the fight happen, it will certainly be one of the biggest combat sporting events of the decade.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more…..