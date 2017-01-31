Rampage Jackson Fighting To Keep His Home

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Quinton Jackson is currently in a fight, but it’s not inside the mixed martial arts (MMA) cage.

‘Rampage’ currently finds himself fighting a strange battle to keep his home. Jackson purchased the property on July 25th of 2010 for $1,150,000 in cash, but recently filed a lawsuit with the Orange County Superior Court last month (December 30, 2016) after complications with the home’s title.

Jackson did not put the title to the home under his own name or an entity he has control over, but instead under the business ‘Jazella’ per advice of his manager, Howard Denis Joseph Gwynn. Interestingly enough, however, Jazella is owned by none other than Gwynn himself.

Below is Jackson’s official legal complaint (courtesy of Bloody Elbow):

“Due to [Jackson’s] celebrity as a mixed martial-arts fighter, instead of taking title to the Subject Property in his name as an individual, with the advice and guidance of his business partner and manager, non-party Howard Denis Joseph Gwynn (director of Jazella), [Jackson] decided to purchase the Subject Property in such a way that Jazella would be known as the record titleholder.”

Jackson’s relationship with Gwynn began to take a turn south, prompting the Bellator heavyweight to make efforts to change the title under his name instead. His efforts may have been too late, however, as ‘Rampage’ says Gwynn “purported to sell the Subject Property to defendants Breckenridge and Wedgewood.”

Rampage believes Breckenridge and Wedgewood “…intend to unlawfully dispossess [Jackson] and his family and children from the Subject Property…”

‘Rampage’ is officially suing Jazella, Breckenridge, and Wedgewood for quiet title, unjust enrichment, and declaratory relief.