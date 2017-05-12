Paige VanZant Hopes To Bounce Back With A Certain Superstar’s Help

UFC women’s strawweight contender Paige VanZant is coming off of a disappointing loss to Michelle Waterson last December and it looks like she has made some changes in her training since then.

Recently speaking on the topic, VanZant revealed that she has moved back to Portland, Oregon and will be training with a ‘new team’ for her next fight:

“It was a really tough loss, it was really hard on me, but, actually, for the most part, I’m getting used to training with a new fight camp,” VanZant told MMA Fighting. “I moved back to Portland, Oregon, to be with family, so I guess I’m taking some time to adjust to a new fight team and a new gym for my upcoming fight.” “I was just kind of planning it already,” VanZant said. “My whole family is from Portland, I just always had it on my mind that I wanted to be back around family, and it was just a perfect time for me to start over and train with a new camp and be around a huge support and finally have family in my life again.”

The 23-year-old VanZant has been a staple at Team Alpha Male in Sacramento, California for the last few years, but she now appears to be training alongside former UFC title challenger and current Bellator star Chael Sonnen:

“Me and Chael Sonnen have the same management team. I’ve been friends with Chael for a while,” VanZant said. “I knew he was in Portland and he had a really successful fight team out in Portland. I just called him and he really took me under his wing, he set me up with a great MMA gym, which is Gracie Barra with Fabiano, and he also set me up with an amazing conditioning program, Dave. Chael really took me under his wing and set me up with everything I needed. “I definitely do (feel a better fighter). I can see myself growing. Training with Fabiano, he has some of the best jiu-jitsu I’ve ever had in my life, so I can definitely see the difference in my fight game because of him. I can already tell I’m getting a lot better. It’s really cool to be working with someone so positive and so talented like he is.”

“12 Guage” doesn’t currently have a fight set, but she did say that she would be back in the cage ‘soon’:

“I’ll be in the cage soon,” VanZant said, “I’m talking to the UFC right now about getting me back in the cage. I’m definitely looking at various offers.”

Who would you like to see VanZant take on next?