Paige VanZant Moving Up To Flyweight For Bout At UFC 216

The UFC continues to add star power to their upcoming UFC 216 PPV (pay-per-view) event. The promotion has announced the launch of the new women’s flyweight division. It will get rolling later this year after Season 26 of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

Before the season wraps up, the promotion has booked a pair of big names that will reportedly move not only up but also down in weight in order to fight in the newest weight division. Strawweight fighter Paige VanZant (7-3) is set to take on bantamweight fighter Jessica Eye (11-6) at the event.

The UFC has yet to officially announce the bout. Damon Martin was the first to report the news. Multiple news outlets have since picked up the news of the bout. Both fighters are in need of a win. Eye is currently riding a four fight losing streak with her latest defeat coming from Bethe Correia by split decision at UFC 206 last September. On the flip side, VanZant is 2-2 in her last four bouts with a loss in her latest bout to Michelle Waterson by first-round submission last December.

UFC 216 is set to take place on October 7th at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The preliminary card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, as well as FOX Sports 1. The main card will be broadcasted on PPV. The main event for the upcoming show has yet to be officially announced. Here is the updated lineup:

Will Brooks vs. Nik Lentz

Abel Trujillo vs. Lando Vannata

Beneil Dariush vs. Evan Dunham

Thales Leites vs. Brad Tavares

Magomed Bibulatov vs. John Moraga

Marco Beltran vs. Matt Schnell

Mark Godbeer vs. Walt Harris

Jessica Eye vs. Paige VanZant