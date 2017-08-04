Nick Diaz Offers His Opinion On Mayweather vs. McGregor

Despite his lack of fighting over the last few years, Nick Diaz remains one of the biggest names in mixed martial arts, and he recently gave his opinion on the upcoming Aug. 26 boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor:

“As far as MMA, I want to say there’s maybe five guys that do jiu-jitsu that have an actual level of understanding when it comes to boxing,” Diaz told My MMA News. “He (McGregor) obviously does. I feel like, if he can hit my brother he can definitely can put up somewhat of a fight with Floyd, if not actually bring him an actual challenge.”

McGregor and Diaz’ younger brother, Nate, have fought twice to date, with Nate submitting McGregor at UFC 196 in March 2016, and McGregor scoring a majority decision in the rematch last August at UFC 202. In both fights, the “Notorious” one was somewhat successful on the feet, landing big shots and effective combinations.

At the end of the day, many have given McGregor no chance of beating Mayweather given the fact that “Money” is a former five-division world champion, with a perfect 49-0 record.

Diaz, however, admits that he doesn’t know how the fight will play out:

“I don’t know what’s gonna happen. I could say one thing, I could be wrong. Also, the ups and downs of life, you never know what’s going on. Either one of these guys could have a bad – like the last time my brother fought he had broken ribs, torn rib tissue. Neither one of those fights worked out for him. He had 13 days the first time and the next time he was injured. I was there for it.”

What do you make of Diaz’s assessment, and who are you picking to come out on top on Aug. 26 in Las Vegas?