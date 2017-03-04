Nate Diaz Targeting ‘Big Deal’ UFC Fights

Nate Diaz hasn’t competed since suffering a majority decision loss to Conor McGregor in their rematch at UFC 202 last August, and it was thought that a trilogy bout with McGregor would be the only fight to get Diaz back in the Octagon, but that may not be the case after all.

Recently speaking on the fight, Diaz said that he’s now in search of ‘big deal’ fights rather than ‘money fights’:

“They said I was waiting for Conor McGregor, but I wasn’t waiting for Conor McGregor,” Diaz told Garnek Sports. “I already beat him twice, so I was just training and saying if I was gonna fight again anytime soon, it was going to be a big deal fight. Not a money fight, because I get paid, regardless.”

Like McGregor, Diaz recently applied for a boxing license. The “Notorious” one has consistently campaigned for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather, and if McGregor is going to box, Diaz wants to ‘get in on that’ too:

“I tried to get my boxing license years ago,” Diaz said. “Some boxing promoters were trying to buy my contract from the UFC, (but) the UFC was not letting me go. But now they’re talking about the McGregor-Mayweather stuff. I don’t now how real or fake it is, but who knows. Money talks.” “I already got my California license, and I’m getting my Nevada license right now for boxing. If they’re gonna let McGregor box, I’m gonna be boxing, too. I’mma get in on that.”

