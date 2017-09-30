Mickey Gall Wants Kevin Lee To Slide Into His DMs

Earlier this year UFC interim lightweight title challenger Kevin Lee joined The MMA Hour and sounded off on 170-pound prospect Mickey Gall.

Lee revealed he wasn’t too big of a fan of Gall, who earned his claim to fame by defeating former WWE Superstar CM Punk in his Octagon debut. After that Gall earned a win over fellow Dana White’s Looking For A Fight alumni Sage Northcutt. Lee doesn’t believe that either opponent is UFC material and Gall has never fought any true competition, but continues to get the promotional push (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Mickey Gall has never fought a professional fight,” Lee said. “Sage was the first real fighter that he ever fought, and even Sage don’t deserve to be there, so he ain’t fought no pro fights. Why give him the airtime over guys that already got like eight, nine, 10 UFC fights, and they’re real fights against real fighters that don’t get as much airtime? You’ve just got these big fights and just because people hear his name, they think (he’s really good). It’s bullsh*t, you know? “I’m not going to knock the hustle,” Lee continued, “but people are going to talk about what you put out. So if you make 10 articles about Mickey Gall, and you don’t make a single article about nobody else, then of course they’re going to be buzzing about him, of course they’re going to be talking about him. He ain’t doing it on his own.”

Gall got the opportunity to respond to Lee’s comments earlier this week on The MMA Hour, and said that he saw Lee slide into No. 2-ranked UFC lightweight Tony Ferguson’s DMs, and would like for “The Motown Phenom” to do the same for him so they can set up a no rule gym fight in order to settle their differences:

“He was talking sh*t on your show. That f*cking idiot,” Gall said. “I’d like to challenge him to a straight fight in the gym. I saw him slide into (Tony) Ferguson’s DMs trying to do that. I’d like him to slide into mine, and I’d like to get a little no-limit fight with him. We’ll call it a spar. Maybe he could get daddy Mayweather to guest sponsor him, we could bet some money. I don’t know. He’s got something on, what, [October] 7th? I’ve got something the next month (November) on the 4th. We could figure that out somewhere.” “He’s talking sh*t, man. He’s too comfortable using my name. I think he’s got talent, but I’d f*ck him up. We’re both in different places in our career, but we could fight in the gym anytime. Whatever he wants. No rules. F*ck it, let’s fight.”

Both men have fights set up that are just right around the corner; as Lee takes on Tony Ferguson for the interim lightweight championship in the main event of the UFC 216 pay-per-view (PPV) next weekend (Sat. October 7, 2017), while Gall takes on Randy Brown at UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden on November 4th.