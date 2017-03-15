Michael Bisping Claims Floyd Mayweather Is Returning To Boxing After Being Scammed Out Of Money

Fight fans and fighters have talked about the possible super fight between boxing legend Floyd Mayweather and UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor for months now, and it seems that the fight will finally be made due to Mayweather announcing that he was officially out of retirement in order to pursue a boxing match with McGregor. He also tossed out a date for fight fans to get excited about, which was June.

It seems that after months of Mayweather not wanting this fight, he wants it more than anything now. There may be a reason for his desire for this fight with the current king of MMA, and one fighter has a theory behind it, but keep in mind that it’s pretty bold claim.

UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping, who is set to fight former UFC welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre later this year, recently stated on his The Countdown which he hosts alongside Luis J Gomez on Sirius XM that he heard from a trusted source that Mayweather had been conned out of a massive sum of money. Mayweather reportedly has a net worth of $400 million after earning in $700 million in his career earnings as pro-boxer. One would have to think that how can he spend all of that money but Bisping is dead set on his claims.

“I was talking to someone in Las Vegas, and I heard that Floyd recently got scammed out of a lot of money,” Bisping said (transcript courtesy of The Sun). “The number was very, very big. I don’t think Floyd needs the money, but he wants to replace this money that he got swindled out of.”

According to Bisping, he is sure that the super fight will happen as the offer would be a sum of money that he can’t turn down. Although he is sure that the fight will happen, he doesn’t know if it will take place in June as it might be a little too soon for it to happen.