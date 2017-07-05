Megan Anderson Saw Holes In Cyborg’s Game From Sparring Video

Cris Cyborg Justino was originally scheduled to take on Megan Anderson for the vacant UFC featherweight title at UFC 214 on July 29, 2017, but Anderson was forced to withdraw from the bout shortly after it was officially announced.

Anderson has received a bit of backlash in the weeks since she’s withdrawn from the fight, but she recently said that she doesn’t owe anyone an explanation:

“I understand where people are coming from, but honestly I don’t owe anyone an explanation,” she said on a recent edition of the Sean, Funky, and the Baddest Man podcast. “I have personal stuff. Say if you had personal s**t you were dealing with. Would you want the whole world pressing you and forcing you to try to tell them? No, you’d probably be like, ‘F**k you guys, this is my s**t.’”

Without going into too much detail, Anderson revealed that it was personal issues that forced her out of the bout, but she assured fans that she is coming for Cyborg later this year:

“I want to make one thing clear and that’s unfortunately this is out of my control and I didn’t want to have to pull out of the fight. I was ready for that fight. I wanted that fight more than anything. I’m definitely not scared of Cris and hopefully once this stuff is kind of figured out, I want that fight back. She can say what she wants, but I’m coming for her regardless.” “The thing that pisses me off the most is people think like I’m scared when that’s far from the truth.”

Cyborg will still fight at UFC 214, instead taking on Invicta FC bantamweight champion Tonya Evinger. To prepare for the title fight, Cyborg has sparred with Olympic boxing champion Claressa Shields. After watching the video, Anderson said she was even more ‘confident’ about fighting Cyborg:

“I’ve seen that and I was even more confident going into that fight. I seen a lot more holes in her game from that footage than I saw positives. I was even more excited for the fight. It was almost like the opposite of what people said and maybe we can rematch that fight when on the card when McGregor comes back.”

Would you give Anderson a strong chance of beating Cyborg?