McGregor’s REAL Response For Mayweather: We Can Organize A Fight

After a fake Facebook account issued a hoax response to Floyd Mayweather’s comments about racism fueling his success, the real Conor McGregor is back to set ‘Money’ straight, challenging him to a fight on social media today…

Longtime controversial boxing champion Floyd Mayweather made headlines by ruffling the feathers of many with his suggestion that UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were only popular because of racism.

A seething fake response came from a Facebook account claiming to be McGregor that was eventually shut down, but today ‘The Notorious’ has taken to his own offical Facebook page to issue an offical response to the undefeated Mayweather.

After thanking all of the people that gave him awards for his massive success last year, with Rolling Stone of course first for putting him on their lists of Top 25 Sex Symbols of 2015, McGregor immediately told ‘Money’ not to bring race into this, as his family was oppressed in Ireland. If the longtime boxing champion wanted to settle it in a ring, ‘Notorious’ fully obliged.

