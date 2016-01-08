Home UFC McGregor’s REAL Response For Mayweather: We Can Organize A Fight

McGregor’s REAL Response For Mayweather: We Can Organize A Fight

After a fake Facebook account issued a hoax response to Floyd Mayweather’s comments about racism fueling his success, the real Conor McGregor is back to set ‘Money’ straight, challenging him to a fight on social media today…

Longtime controversial boxing champion Floyd Mayweather made headlines by ruffling the feathers of many with his suggestion that UFC fighters Conor McGregor and Ronda Rousey were only popular because of racism.

A seething fake response came from a Facebook account claiming to be McGregor that was eventually shut down, but today ‘The Notorious’ has taken to his own offical Facebook page to issue an offical response to the undefeated Mayweather.

After thanking all of the people that gave him awards for his massive success last year, with Rolling Stone of course first for putting him on their lists of Top 25 Sex Symbols of 2015, McGregor immediately told ‘Money’ not to bring race into this, as his family was oppressed in Ireland. If the longtime boxing champion wanted to settle it in a ring, ‘Notorious’ fully obliged.

Read on to the next page to find out just what the Irish champ had to say to boxing’s most notorious head man…

  • jmedno5891

    Is there any other boxer right now that brings in the ppv buys that mcgregor does other than mayweather? No one can touch mayweather obviously but damn putting these 2 in a ring would be record breaking for sure.

  • OG.HATE.FROM.DA.BAY!!

    McGriddle would get his goofy ass whooped if he try going toe2toe with Floyd. Dana White don’t have enough money to pay Floyd to choreograph a flash k.o. like ol Alpo

    • Michal J Ferdynus

      Floyd would get embarassed and either KTFO on the ground or submitted. Worst case scenario for him is being rattled with kicks, escaping like a bitch and getting KTFO with hands. Jesus, what would you Boxer Nazis say? McGregor has so many more tools that Floyd will NEVER take the fight, he is a scared homie. Let this lonely man play with his cash. That’s what he is, Money. Nothing more.

      • OG.HATE.FROM.DA.BAY!!

        Two different sports. Take away Conny Mac kicks, takedowns, & clinching, all is left is boxing. Floyd has the best defense, Mc gets frustrated & beat up. Conny keeps all that, Floyd gets beat up.

      • Murderous1

        TKO Brain Damage

    • mak aveli

      Let’s put it that way:
      Cage fight – McGregor wins by kill, Floyd in a coma.
      Boxing fight – Floyd should win, but i’m not that 100% sure.
      There aren’t other options. Enough said.

      • OG.HATE.FROM.DA.BAY!!

        Ask Ronda how would McConer do in the ring with a professional boxer. I’ll be crazy to say that Floyd would get in the octagon & not get served. He’s a boxer.

    • Dan Stevens

      If you think that Aldo getting knocked out was staged then you clearly haven’t payed enough attention.
      Mcgregor would win by using kicks and his takedown mixed with ground and pound then a submission, all aspects that Floyd isn’t versed in.

      • OG.HATE.FROM.DA.BAY!!

        After the Rousey slaughter do you think The UFC could afford another of their money makers to get defeated like that. It’s all about revenue & it’s easier to pay Aldo a few mill than lose multi mills…all this shit is crooked in my eye BUT entertaining.

  • OG.HATE.FROM.DA.BAY!!

    I figured since Mcgruntle called Floyd out, he was willing to enter the boxing ring with him & that is a mistake