Mario Yamasaki Reacts To Critics Of Early Michael Chiesa Stoppage

We have finally got to hear Mario Yamasaki’s side regarding the early stoppage in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. If you recall, Michael Chiesa was submitted by Kevin Lee in June at a UFC event in Oklahoma City after Yamasaki stopped the fight due to a rear naked choke.

The problem with the stoppage was that Chiesa never tapped out of the fight and was up on his feet following the stoppage. This led to fighters, fans, and even UFC President Dana White going off on the long-time referee as they believed that it was an earlier stoppage as it appeared that Chiesa was still in the process of blacking out.

Yamasaki spoke to Combate about the fight, and in his opinion, there’s no doubt Chiesa was out of the fight.

“It would be easier to just let him be, but I’m a fifth degree jiu-jitsu black belt. I’m sure he went to sleep. Everyone said he didn’t tap, but there’s no tapping when you go to sleep. Otherwise, he would’ve moved his arm. I only have to move an athlete when I’m in doubt, and there was no doubt. I saw a guy who stopped defending himself and going limp.” “He came back very fast. I was in the moment, there’s nothing I can do. That’s where the confusion and the controversy begin. Dana, as a promoter and an excellent business man, is in his right. He promotes well. I don’t have to say anything. It’s his opinion, he thinks Chiesa didn’t go to sleep. Whoever is in there at the time knows. I don’t need to answer anything. The more I talk about this, the more it’ll grow.”

Although he caught a lot of criticism, Yamakasi wants to be very clear that he can take it. However, he is worried about his kids and other children about the heat that has been sent his way.