Mario Yamasaki Reacts To Critics Of Early Michael Chiesa Stoppage

By
Andrew Ravens
-
2
We have finally got to hear Mario Yamasaki’s side regarding the early stoppage in the main event of UFC Fight Night 112. If you recall, Michael Chiesa was submitted by Kevin Lee in June at a UFC event in Oklahoma City after Yamasaki stopped the fight due to a rear naked choke.

The problem with the stoppage was that Chiesa never tapped out of the fight and was up on his feet following the stoppage. This led to fighters, fans, and even UFC President Dana White going off on the long-time referee as they believed that it was an earlier stoppage as it appeared that Chiesa was still in the process of blacking out.

Yamasaki spoke to Combate about the fight, and in his opinion, there’s no doubt Chiesa was out of the fight.

“It would be easier to just let him be, but I’m a fifth degree jiu-jitsu black belt. I’m sure he went to sleep. Everyone said he didn’t tap, but there’s no tapping when you go to sleep. Otherwise, he would’ve moved his arm. I only have to move an athlete when I’m in doubt, and there was no doubt. I saw a guy who stopped defending himself and going limp.”

“He came back very fast. I was in the moment, there’s nothing I can do. That’s where the confusion and the controversy begin. Dana, as a promoter and an excellent business man, is in his right. He promotes well. I don’t have to say anything. It’s his opinion, he thinks Chiesa didn’t go to sleep. Whoever is in there at the time knows. I don’t need to answer anything. The more I talk about this, the more it’ll grow.”

Although he caught a lot of criticism, Yamakasi wants to be very clear that he can take it. However, he is worried about his kids and other children about the heat that has been sent his way.

“I’m used to it. I’ve been doing this for 20 years. What hurt was my kids, nephews, and nieces who are little, asking why they’re talking about me. People calling you things can get to you in the first or second day, but we’re tough. You just have to deal with it, there’s no way around it.”

  • Juan Diablo

    I think it was a fine stoppage, and I’m a huge Chiesa fan. He wasn’t getting out, his arm spasmed, and the lock was under his body where he couldn’t have reached it to try and disconnect the arms anyway. I don’t need to see a guy go to sleep, and if Mario says he was out then I take him at his word. Don’t give up the back next time, it’s just like getting mad when it goes to the judges and you lose.

    • James Dominguez

      I was rooting for chiesa too. As soon as he dropped his hands, I knew it was over. Whether he went to sleep or not he stopped defending himself.