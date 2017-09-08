Jon Jones’ Manager Offering Assistance To People Affected By Hurricane Irma

Malki Kawa is most known for his work as a manager to some of the top mixed martial arts fighters in the world, but he’s currently offering his help to those in Florida who are at risk of being affected by Hurricane Irma.

“Listen, I’m not trying to scare anyone… but unless you went through Andrew, you don’t understand the damage a hurricane like this can cause,” Kawa wrote on Instagram. “If you need help of any kind, and are here in the miami dade area, hit me up. I have a crew of guys that need work and I’m paying them to help as many people as we possibly can. “So far, since I first posted on fb we’ve boarded up 5 homes, and chopped down countless trees all over the city, and even helped an old lady move some patio furniture lol… If you need money for supplies, dm me. Don’t be embarrassed. I obviously can’t help everyone but I’m trying as much as possible.”

Kawa continued on in a later post, going into detail as to why he’s doing what he’s doing:

“Someone asked me today, why are you doing this… I said I was committed to being a better person, a better man, a better dad, boyfriend, brother, son… I was committed to losing weight, and I’m committed to making my agency the best there is,” he wrote. “I also said in that post I was committed to giving back. I figured I better lead by example. So my commitment to everyone and everything remains the same.”

Hurricane Irma, which has been deemed a category five storm, is expected to hit southern Florida tomorrow.