Lina Lansberg vs. Leslie Smith Booked For UFC Fight Night 113

The UFC has added a key women’s bantamweight bout to the lineup of UFC Fight Night 113. The UFC has announced that a fight between Lina Lansberg (7-2) and Leslie Smith (9-7-1) has been added to the event.

Lansberg went 6-1 to open her career, which eventually led to her signing a contract with the UFC. However, in her promotional debut, it went as bad as it possibly could as she had the task to fight Cristiane “Cyborg” Justino in a 140-pound catchweight fight, which saw “Cyborg” win by second-round TKO. Following that fight, Lansberg rebounded in March with a decision over Lucie Pudilova.

On the flip side, Smith, who is a former Invicta FC title challenger, has alternated wins and losses during her time in the UFC. She currently on a 2-1 run with victories over Rin Nakai and Irene Aldana with a loss to “Cyborg.”

UFC Fight Night 113 takes place Sunday, July 16th at SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland. The prelims will air on both UFC Fight Pass and FOX Sports 1 while the main card will air on FOX Sports. Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio is expected to headline the event. Although the lineup has yet to be finalized, here is the updated card:

Gunnar Nelson vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio

Joanne Calderwood vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Paul Craig vs. Khalil Rountree

Ryan Janes vs. Jack Marshman

Mark Godbeer vs. Justin Willis

Galore Bofando vs. Charlie Ward

Bobby Nash vs. Danny Roberts

Paul Felder vs. Stevie Ray

Mitch Gagnon vs. Brett Johns

Alexandre Pantoja vs. Neil Seery

Lina Lansberg vs. Leslie Smith