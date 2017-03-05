David Teymur vs. Lando Vannata Full Fight Video Highlights

In the co-main event of last night’s (Sat. March 4, 2017) UFC 209 pay-per-view (PPV) event, two of the UFC’s most promising lightweight contenders went to war, when Lando Vannata and David Teymur fought inside the Octagon.

Vannata opened up the first round pushing the action. ‘Groovy’ landed a few nice kicks before subsequently blitzing Teymur and rocking him momentarily. Teymur responded with some hard shots of his own, knocking out Vannata’s mouthpiece at one point.

Both men would continue to exchange crazy shots, Teymur landing the hardest of them, before the round’s end.

The second round featured another barrage of high-level striking, with each man showing off their chin’s durability. Teymur again, however, landed the bigger and better shots, including a few nasty series of repetitive knees to Vannata’s body.

In the third and final round both men pushed the pace and were able to land their respective shots, however, Teymur landed three takedowns and continued his knee attack on Vannata’s body. The Swede ended the third round landing a nice series of shots to close out the bout.

Teymur took home the unanimous decision win after a great 25 minutes of lightweight action. You can check out the full fight video highlights here: