Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson Get In Intense Face Off At UFC 209 Media Day

Khabib Nurmagomedov & Tony Ferguson Get In Intense Face Off At UFC...

No. 1-ranked UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and No. 2-ranked Tony Ferguson will face off in a highly anticipated interim title bout in the co-main event of this weekend’s (Sat., March 4, 2017) UFC 209 from Las Vegas, Nevada, with the winner seemingly being next in line for a shot at champion Conor McGregor.

Nurmagomedov possesses an impressive 24-0 professional record and is coming off of a brutal submission victory over Michael Johnson at last November’s UFC 205 from New York City.

Ferguson, on the other hand, has won an incredible nine straight, and is coming off of a decision victory over former champion Rafael dos Anjos last November.

In the lead-up to their bout, the two have exchanged words in the media and they got in an intense face off at today’s (March 2, 2017) media day.

Check it out below (courtesy of MMAFighting):

