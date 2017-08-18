Junior Dos Santos Flagged For Potential USADA Violation

It appears that former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos’ attempt to rise back up the ranks has been temporarily halted by a potential USADA violation.

The UFC announced on their website this afternoon that dos Santos had been flagged from an out-of-competition test on August 10, resulting in his withdrawal from his anticipated showdown with rising contender Francis Ngannou at September 9’s UFC 215 from Edmonton:

The UFC organization was notified today that the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) has informed Junior Dos Santos of a potential Anti-Doping Policy violation stemming from an out-of-competition sample collected on August 10, 2017. Because of the proximity to Dos Santos upcoming scheduled bout at UFC 215 in Edmonton, Canada against Francis Ngannou, Dos Santos has been removed from the card and the UFC is currently seeking a replacement. USADA, the independent administrator of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, will handle the results management and appropriate adjudication of this case involving Dos Santos. Under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, there is a full and fair legal process that is afforded to all athletes before any sanctions are imposed. Additional information will be provided at the appropriate time as the process moves forward.

The 33-year-old former champ was attempting to rebound from his first-round loss to champion Stipe Miocic in the main event of May’s UFC 211 by beat Ngannou, the rapidly-rising No. 5 prospect who has won all five of his UFC matches by stoppage.

Dos Santos was once revered as one of the most fearsome knockout artists in the UFC, but has fallen on inconsistent results since losing the belt to Cain Velasquez in late 2012. He’s won three and lost three since then, with all three losses coming by TKO. Dos Santos will have a chance to plead his case like any other UFC fighter facing a potential USADA violation, but nonetheless, it will rate as a significant setback for the former champion.

In the meantime, the UFC will look for a replacement heavyweight to fight the steamrolling Ngannou on just three weeks’ notice, a proposition unlikely to be a popular one versus arguably the most dominant and fearsome rising force in MMA today.