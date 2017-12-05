Jose Aldo’s Team Fires Back At Critics Of UFC 218 Defeat

Jose Aldo stepped up to rematch Max Holloway for the featherweight belt at UFC 218 last Saturday night, and once again fell short in his efforts.

Holloway finished the former longtime champ in the third round just like he did during their first fight at UFC 212.

In spite of the loss, Aldo’s team of coaches and trainers fired back at critics of his performance, namely Aldo’s kickboxing clash Emerson “Falcao” Viera, who took to Instagram to defend his star pupil:

“Many talk, few know. This is the truth, Brazilians are used to idolizing crooks and crucifying heroes. It’s almost cultural. Who should be supporting us is pointing fingers, criticizing and judging without having any knowledge to talk about the topic. We’re used to fighting rivals and receive critics from the ones who were supposed be on our side. “Yesterday, our champion Jose Aldo did his part, fought bravely against a really tough opponent, who was superior in the fight and won, like [Aldo] did for many years and still has what it takes to do. Sports are like this, nothing and no one will erase your story in life and in fighting. Your friends and teammates are proud of everything you’ve already done and will still do. Nothing changed. We lost a battle, but war continues.”

Many longtime Brazilian champions have been dethroned recently, with only “Cyborg” remaining as the only current Brazilian UFC champ. Aldo, Anderson Silva, Fabricio Werdum, and Rafael Dos Anjos have all faltered as of late, leaving the Brazilian fan-base bereft of champions.

Aldo’s coach emphasized the culture surrounding Brazilian idols, and how Aldo should remain one despite coming up short at UFC 218.

With the loss on Saturday, Aldo moved to 26-4 and is only 2-3 in his last five fights. It’s important to note that Aldo had a very difficult weight cut for the Holloway rematch, and could potentially make the move to lightweight after flirting with the idea for years.

Should Aldo move to 155 pounds for a fresh start in a new weight class? Or should he work on dieting and nutrition for another go at featherweight?