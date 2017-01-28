Jorge Masvidal Stuns Donald Cerrone With TKO Victory

Going into their bout tonight (Jan. 28) at UFC on FOX 23, Donald Cerrone (32-8, 1 NC) and Jorge Masvidal (32-11) had a combined 83 professional mixed martial arts (MMA) bouts. If you put the number of finishes they have achieved, you’d get 38.

Make that 39 finishes, with Masvidal dishing out the punishment.

The Denver crowd was red hot for their hero, “Cowboy.” Cerrone got in a jab. A body kick was there for Cerrone. A jab found the mark for “Gamebred.” Cerrone connected with a counter left hand. Masvidal’s lead leg was already bruised. Masvidal looked to complain of an eye poke, but time wasn’t called.

Blood trickled from the nose of Cerrone. He went for a takedown attempt, but it wasn’t there. A spinning backfist landed for Masvidal. “Gamebred’s” mouth saw a bit of blood. Masvidal landed two right hands. Masvidal dropped Cerrone and “Cowboy” was wobbly getting up. The fight was not stopped, but rather the round was over.

Cerrone looked like he was out on the replay, but the fight was still on.

Cerrone threw a lunging right hand and didn’t look all there in the second round. Masvidal dropped Cerrone again and pieced him up some more before referee Herb Dean stopped the fight.

Final Result: Jorge Masvidal def. Donald Cerrone via TKO (strikes) – Round 2, 1:00