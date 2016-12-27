Jon Jones Still Wants To Challenge For Heavyweight Title

Former UFC light heavyweight champion and former pound-for-pound king Jon “Bones” Jones will likely return to action this upcoming July after serving out a year long suspension due to a failed drug test surrounding his scheduled UFC 200 (July 9, 2016) rematch with Daniel Cormier, which he was pulled from just days prior to the event.

When Jones does indeed make his return, he’ll likely receive an immediate title shot and if he finds his way back to the top of the 205-pound class, few fights will remain him. Jones has come dangerously close to cleaning out light heavyweight and a potential jump to heavyweight has been discussed because of that.

In fact, “Bones” recently told Joe Rogan that he still wants to challenge for the heavyweight strap:

“I do want to challenge for the heavyweight title, but I’m waiting for the perfect opponent,” Jones said. “I’ve beaten up a lot of heavyweights, man. Only people who train at (Jackson-Wink MMA) have seen that. I’ve picked up a lot of heavyweights. I’ve slammed a lot of heavyweights.” “I know that I’m capable. I just want to make sure I compete against the right stylistic matchup for me when I go to heavyweight and challenge for that title.”

Jones has always been a large 205 pounder, but he said that he wouldn’t bulk up too much to compete at heavyweight:

“(At heavyweight) I’ll fight right around 230. I’ll try to eat a lot and make sure my endurance and speed is where it needs to be.”

Would you like to see “Bones” test his hand at heavyweight at some point next year?