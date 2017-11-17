Jon Jones Rips Colby Covington Over Altercation With Fabricio Werdum

UFC lightweight champion Jon Jones has stayed somewhat quiet since it was announced that he failed a drug test a few months ago.

However, with everyone chiming in on the altercation between Fabricio Werdum and Colby Covington in Australia, it was enough to get Jones to take to his official Twitter account and sound off.

It’s well known by now, Werdum, who is slated to headline Saturday’s UFC Fight Night 121 in Sydney, Australia, was charged with assault for allegedly throwing a boomerang at Covington on Thursday.

The incident took place outside the Hilton Sydney. Some of the altercation was filmed and posted on social media.

Covington has his own footage, which he put it on social media. Once his video starts, he’s already hurling expletive after expletive at Werdum. After the exchange, he turned the camera on himself and stated the following to his fans:

“F*ck Brazil. F*ck Fabricio Werdum. Little b*tch ass. “F*ck Brazil. A bunch of filthy animals. And they wonder why they get talked to like that. Because they’re a bunch of animals.”

His words fall in line with his anti-Brazil remarks in Sao Paulo following last month’s win over Demian Maia at UFC Fight Night 119. Thus, Jones had enough and gave his thoughts on Twitter.

I despise racism , good job today @FabricioWerdum dude had the audacity to call you a "faggot" as he's backing up on Facebook live. 🇧🇷 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

This wasn’t enough for the former UFC champion. Once 12 hours rolled around, he went off again on his former roommate in college. It has to be noted that the UFC prospect stated in a recent interview that Jones is a “piece of sh*t dirtbag.”

Yes because I've been using your name and interviews talking about some imaginary college two year relationship. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

Thank you so much brother, you just made me more famous 🤣👍🏾 — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

At the end of the day brother, I feel sad for you. I couldn't imagine holding that type of animosity in my heart. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

I understand you're trying to get your followers up, there's nothing wrong with that. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

Your jealousy and hatred for me it's clear as day. The weird thing is, I'm not even sure what I did to you. I haven't seen you in like 11yrs — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

Just wish you would smash some people in the octagon and become more recognize that way instead — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017

You're making a lot of enemies brother. All the best — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) November 16, 2017