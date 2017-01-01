Jon Jones: Ronda Rousey Should Pick Herself Up & Try Again

The return of former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has come and gone, and it lasted only a matter of 48 seconds. After suffering the first loss of her legendary pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career to Holly Holm over a year ago, Rousey would return to take on new champ Amanda Nunes in this past Friday’s (December 30, 2016) UFC 207 main event.

Nunes’ superior striking ability and power would be too much for ‘Rowdy’ to handle, however, as she was put out on her feet in just under a minute after the early storm from ‘The Lioness’. Rousey has now become victim to multiple online memes and has faced much criticism from fans and fellow fighters after the devastating loss, but one fellow former champion is offering Rousey some advice instead.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, who is currently serving a one year suspension for violating the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) anti-doping policy, recently took to Twitter to offer the former women’s bantamweight champ some advice:

Since suffering the loss Rousey has stated that she must take some time to reflect on the situation and make a decision on her future, but many are still holding out the belief that ‘Rowdy’ can restore her dominance by making some changes, such as a switch in training camps.

What are your thoughts on Jones’ advice to Rousey? Do you agree with ‘Bones” assessment of the situation?

    Jon Jones, you should be the last to offer any advice to anyone. Look at at your life and how you’ve screwed it up dude! Rhonda, was a great, dominant champ and a pioneer in Women’s MMA in her time. That time is clearly over.