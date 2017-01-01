Jon Jones: Ronda Rousey Should Pick Herself Up & Try Again

The return of former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has come and gone, and it lasted only a matter of 48 seconds. After suffering the first loss of her legendary pro mixed martial arts (MMA) career to Holly Holm over a year ago, Rousey would return to take on new champ Amanda Nunes in this past Friday’s (December 30, 2016) UFC 207 main event.

Nunes’ superior striking ability and power would be too much for ‘Rowdy’ to handle, however, as she was put out on her feet in just under a minute after the early storm from ‘The Lioness’. Rousey has now become victim to multiple online memes and has faced much criticism from fans and fellow fighters after the devastating loss, but one fellow former champion is offering Rousey some advice instead.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones, who is currently serving a one year suspension for violating the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) anti-doping policy, recently took to Twitter to offer the former women’s bantamweight champ some advice:

My advice to Ronda would be to pick yourself up and try again. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I believe Rousey will be a champion for the rest of her life, even if she never wins another fight — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I think it's important for Ronda to show her fans how great she truly is by displaying her courage and giving it another try. — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

What she does next will truly determine her legacy. I really hope she chooses to be a unbroken. Her story doesn't have to be over here — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

I also still believe she beats 90% of the division. Lots of ass kicking still to be done, lots of money to be made — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Maybe she just needs to complement her coach with an MMA family. Maybe she should join one of the bigger MMA teams — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Being around other bad asses and constantly sharing your spotlight could be good for you and so many ways. They can improve on your humility — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Constantly being humbled is never a bad thing in a sport like this — Jon Bones Jones (@JonnyBones) December 31, 2016

Since suffering the loss Rousey has stated that she must take some time to reflect on the situation and make a decision on her future, but many are still holding out the belief that ‘Rowdy’ can restore her dominance by making some changes, such as a switch in training camps.

What are your thoughts on Jones’ advice to Rousey? Do you agree with ‘Bones” assessment of the situation?