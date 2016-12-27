John Lineker Using TJ Dillashaw Fight To ‘Prepare’ For Dominick Cruz

No. 2-ranked hard hitting bantamweight contender John “Hands of Stone” Lineker is set to return to action at this Friday’s (Dec. 30, 2016) UFC 207 from Las Vegas where he’ll meet No. 1-ranked former champion TJ Dillashaw. Lineker scored a decision victory over former flyweight title challenger John Dodson this past October and expected to receive a title shot with the win, but the promotion elected to go another way.

In fact, reigning 135-pound champion Dominick Cruz will defend his title against Cody Garbrandt in the co-main event of UFC 207. With that being said, Lineker plans to get by Dillashaw and earn the next title shot:

“I really hoped to be next for the title after beating Dodson, but I believe that half-pound made the boss decide,” Lineker told MMA Fighting. “But I understand. And it’s good because I’ll get more prepared when it’s time to fight for the belt. Stronger.” “I’m happy to be fighting a former champion. It’s going to be a tough fight,” he said. “Dillashaw is really tough, but I’m happy for this opportunity to face Dillashaw. God willing, I’ll bring another win and get the next shot at the champion.”

“Hands of Stone” is actually quite content with the matchup against Dillashaw, as he feels as if it’ll prepare him for a clash with Cruz:

“I believe a lot in God. If He wants me to fight Dillashaw, who has a style pretty similar to Cruz’s, it’s because he’s preparing me for what I’m going to face next.”

As far as the upcoming bout goes, it could end up being an intriguing striking match, as Dillashaw uses a style that incorporates volume striking and slick movement, while Lineker possesses more of the power in his hands:

“I will be able to use my striking,” Lineker said. “Dillashaw has good takedowns, but he strikes more than Dodson, who ran away from the fight. I don’t know if Dillashaw will stand and trade with me, but I believe he will. I see myself using my boxing with him.”

Who do you expect to come out on top later this week?