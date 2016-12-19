Joe Rogan Questions Cyborg’s Weight & She Fires Right Back

By Rory Kernaghan -
11
In terms of success in the UFC octagon, 2016 has been a good year for Cris Cyborg Justino. The Brazilian banger joined the promotion after years fighting outside the UFC octagon. Before signing to the UFC for her debut, Cyborg was widely considered the best female fighter next to Ronda Rousey. At UFC 198, Cyborg laid Leslie Smith out in one round, and four months later finished Lina Lansberg in two. Outside of these dominant wins, life in the UFC for Cris Cyborg has been tough.

Just to compete for the world’s largest MMA promotion, Cyborg was forced to cut to 140 pounds catchweight. Videos of her harrowing weight cuts led to widespread appeals to open a women’s featherweight division. Currently holding the Invicta 145-pound belt, and previously the Strikeforce title, Cyborg has been calling for the division for some time now. Unfortunately for her, the division will start in Justino’s absence.

Missing The Boat

Recently claiming Cyborg had turned down two, then later saying it was three featherweight title fights, Dana White said the UFC had done everything possible to get Cyborg in the first featherweight title fight. Ending up scheduling Holly Holm vs. Germaine Da Randamie as the inaugural w-145 title fight, the UFC is yet again missing out on a big opportunity. Cyborg said she needed at least 12 weeks to safely make 145 pounds, after nearly killing herself to make 140 pounds twice in 2016.

Yesterday, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan had a lot on his mind, and was again questioning some hot topics. After stating the UFC’s Rousey-heavy promotion of UFC 207 was ‘bizarre,’ Rogan went on to raise a point about Cris Cyborg’s weight. Needless to say, the Brazilian knockout artist was not amused:

The Weight Cut

For those saying she should just cut to 135 pounds, the following video might provide some enlightenment. Featuring her brutal cut to 140 pounds, this episode of ‘Outside The Lines’ which aired Sunday is very informative. It also shows an interview with a Commission official who states ‘we would never regulate a Cyborg fight at 135 pounds, just never.’ As Holm and Da Randamie prepare to fight for the inaugural 145-pound title, just take a moment to watch how much of a fight Cyborg goes through to make 140 pounds.

 

  • james

    Dear Cris…your no where near Mcgreggor in terms of pay, your constantly crying about a 145 division, your constantly crying about weight. You were given an opportunity and squandered it. I can’t think of a single other person in mma that complains so much about weight cutting in a way that blames everyone but themselves.

    Or that has such a pathetic record of cans.

    • Nicole Mercedes

      Where is the concern for fighters health? Oh that’s right people like you have absolutely no idea what it is to cut weight. Do yourself a favor and jump in front of the next fast moving bus you see

      • james

        As a former ncaa wrestler and judoka and cur e nt coach I can say whole heartedly your an idiot.

        I wrestled in two weight divisions from winter folk to summer freestyle. At Penn state in the 90’S.

        It wasn’t rocket science. When I cut to lower weights I lowered my walk around weight by laying off power lifting and doing more endurance training as well as watching my intake and output.

        It’s idiots like you who believe cyborg.

        • F#ckhouse

          *you’re

          Throwing around the “idiot” word is tricky… I guess. Lol

          And lose the arrogance. You come off so annoying, most people likely dismiss the possibly valid points you make.

          #learn

      • james

        And by the way the only person forcing her to cut far to much weight is herself.

        If she were my student I would say I am not coaching you unless you get your bodyweight to a manageable cut. Nobody os forcing her to look like the Rock and cut down to fight lower division fighters.

      • Don Lee

        Obviously she’s not concerned with her health.

  • Nick James

    Health before Wealth

  • ernesto chavez

    Without a doubt Ms. Justino is the best female MMA fighter in any weight class.

    I just can’t understand why she “walks around” at 170-175 pounds. Is their a medical condition that requires her to be that big? If she watched her out of competition weight and kept it in the 155-160 lbs. range, perhaps making 135 or 145 lbs. would not be such a problem.

    Cyborg may be her own worst enemy by being so heavy when not fighting. There is a very small window of opportunity in this sport; I hope she does not fall short of her potential.

    • james

      I don’t know Joanna J has a pretty incredible record in MMA and may thai. Against girls her size. Has never been caught cheating, or missed weight.

  • aFriendlyAgenda

    Mabey Cyborg would rather be champion at twitter weight.

  • F#ckhouse

    It’s clear she has extreme trouble making weight. That she was doing a mass/power building exercise points to the importance she puts into her strength and explosiveness. Joe’s reaction is not devoid of logic, but his opinions get old… And he’s packing an endless supply of them. She’s obviously trying to maintain the level of power that brought her to the dance, and it places her in an unfortunate weight bracket. Doesn’t seem so “strange” to me.