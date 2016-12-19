Joe Rogan Questions Cyborg’s Weight & She Fires Right Back

In terms of success in the UFC octagon, 2016 has been a good year for Cris Cyborg Justino. The Brazilian banger joined the promotion after years fighting outside the UFC octagon. Before signing to the UFC for her debut, Cyborg was widely considered the best female fighter next to Ronda Rousey. At UFC 198, Cyborg laid Leslie Smith out in one round, and four months later finished Lina Lansberg in two. Outside of these dominant wins, life in the UFC for Cris Cyborg has been tough.

Just to compete for the world’s largest MMA promotion, Cyborg was forced to cut to 140 pounds catchweight. Videos of her harrowing weight cuts led to widespread appeals to open a women’s featherweight division. Currently holding the Invicta 145-pound belt, and previously the Strikeforce title, Cyborg has been calling for the division for some time now. Unfortunately for her, the division will start in Justino’s absence.

Missing The Boat

Recently claiming Cyborg had turned down two, then later saying it was three featherweight title fights, Dana White said the UFC had done everything possible to get Cyborg in the first featherweight title fight. Ending up scheduling Holly Holm vs. Germaine Da Randamie as the inaugural w-145 title fight, the UFC is yet again missing out on a big opportunity. Cyborg said she needed at least 12 weeks to safely make 145 pounds, after nearly killing herself to make 140 pounds twice in 2016.

Yesterday, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan had a lot on his mind, and was again questioning some hot topics. After stating the UFC’s Rousey-heavy promotion of UFC 207 was ‘bizarre,’ Rogan went on to raise a point about Cris Cyborg’s weight. Needless to say, the Brazilian knockout artist was not amused:

.@joerogan I fought same amount as mcgregor last year my body needed to recover before starting the next season the last cut was rough — Cris Cyborg (@criscyborg) December 18, 2016

The Weight Cut

For those saying she should just cut to 135 pounds, the following video might provide some enlightenment. Featuring her brutal cut to 140 pounds, this episode of ‘Outside The Lines’ which aired Sunday is very informative. It also shows an interview with a Commission official who states ‘we would never regulate a Cyborg fight at 135 pounds, just never.’ As Holm and Da Randamie prepare to fight for the inaugural 145-pound title, just take a moment to watch how much of a fight Cyborg goes through to make 140 pounds.

