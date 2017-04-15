Robert Whittaker vs. Jacare Souza Full Fight Video Highlights

On the main card from tonight’s (Sat. April 15, 2017) UFC on FOX 24 event from Kansas City, Missouri, a pivotal middleweight bout between No. 3-ranked Ronaldo Souza and No. 6-ranked Robert Whittaker.

Jacare came into the fight on a two-fight win streak since suffering a controversial split decision loss to Yoel Romero, and Whittaker was on an amazing six-fight win streak after having made the jump up to 185 pounds.

In the first round Souza attempted to get the fight to the ground, as expected, but Whittaker was able to keep the fight standing and scramble out of a few dangerous spots on the mat. Whittaker set up his left hook to end the round.

To open up the second round Whittaker again returned to his left hook and found a home for it multiple times, eventually rocking his Brazilian counterpart a few times. After a nasty head-kick and a few unanswered strikes on the ground, the referee waived the bout off and ‘The Reaper’ earned the biggest win of his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

Whittaker officially took home a second round TKO win over Souza at the 3:28 mark.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: