GSP Says He’s Better Now Than He Ever Was

Georges St-Pierre is back, and apparently he’s a better mixed martial artist (MMA) now than he ever was before.

Earlier this month ‘GSP’ signed a multi-fight deal that will see him return to Octagon action around the third quarter of this year. During a recent interview with Hayabusa (quotes via Bloody Elbow) St-Pierre stated that he feels that he’s in the best shape of his life at the moment:

“I think for me it’s a good time to come back now because I’m 35-years-old,” St-Pierre said. “I just finished a training camp that I did to see if I can come back to the world-class level and I feel at the best shape of my life.”

Widely regarded as the greatest of all time during his heyday as welterweight champion, ‘Rush’ feels that he’s now better than he ever was and is looking forward to showing that once he steps back inside the Octagon:

“I feel better than I’ve ever been,” he said. “I feel that the Georges St-Pierre now would beat the Georges St-Pierre that was the greatest of the time that I used to compete. So I can’t wait to go back in there and show people, including myself – test my self, test my skill – to see how everything goes.”

St-Pierre’s last fight took place in 2013 when he took home a controversial unanimous decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. The victory extended the Canadian’s win streak to 12 fights, not having been defeated since his upset loss to Matt Serra in 2007.

With rumors as to who ‘GSP’ will face upon his return stretching from Michael Bisping to Conor McGregor, who would you like to see welcome him back to the Octagon?

You can check out St-Pierre’s interview with Hayabusa here: