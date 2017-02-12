Germaine de Randamie Wins Inaugural UFC Women’s Featherweight Title

The time had arrived for the main event of UFC 208. Headlining the card was the inaugural women’s featherweight title bout between Holly Holm (10-3) and Germaine de Randamie (7-3).

At the start, Holm was bouncing around while de Randamie moved forward with the Muay Thai stance. Holm landed a leg kick and de Randamie answered with one of her own. A counter right hand found the mark for “The Iron Lady.” Another right hand landed for de Randamie.

Holm got hit moving forward with a right hand and a left hook. A counter right hand landed for de Randamie. Holm ducked under a punch and looked for a takedown. It was de Randamie who looked for a trip, but got pushed against the fence as the round ended.

Round two opened with Holm looking for a side kick. She connected with a leg kick. “The Preacher’s Daughter” missed a high kick. She moved forward with a one-two combination that landed. Holm found the target with a side kick to the body. Holm got a hold of her opponent and pushed her against the fence.

Holm dropped down, but de Randamie defended well. She landed a knee to the body as she reversed the position. Holm retained control and landed some elbows to the leg. Another knee to the body landed for de Randamie. The round ended with the fighters in the clinch position, but de Randamie rocked Holm well after the horn sounded.

“The Preacher’s Daughter” moved forward with strikes to begin the third round. Holm had her head kick blocked. Holm moved in to get a hold of her opponent, but couldn’t do so. A kick to the body was there for “The Iron Lady.” Holm got a hold of de Randamie, but ate an elbow followed by a left hook.

A right hand landed for de Randamie. Swelling former over the left eye of Holm. Once again, de Randamie swung after the horn sounded. Instead of taking a point, the referee Todd Anderson just warned de Randamie. Incompetence.

Holm pressed de Randamie against the fence, which was broken up and color commentator Joe Rogan was not happy. Holm again went for the takedown, but de Randamie kept fighting it off. The final horn sounded and this time, there were no late strikes. We went into the fifth and final round.

Fifteen seconds in, de Randamie landed a straight punch. Holm had her head kick blocked. A left hand landed for Holm that appeared to stun de Randamie, but Holm stuck with the clinch. The clinch was broken up and they returned to the feet.

Holm hit her opponent with a straight right then pushed her against the fence again. Her corner kept telling her to do kickboxing, but she did not disengage. The fight returned to the stand-up as the final horn sounded.

All three judges saw the fight for de Randamie, who was awarded the women’s featherweight title.

Final Result: Germaine de Randamie def. Holly Holm via unanimous decision (48-47, 48-47, 48-47)