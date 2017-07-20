Germaine De Randamie Set To Make Return At UFC Fight Night 115

Former UFC women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie will be returning to the world famous Octagon soon. The promotion recently announced that she would take on Marion Reneau in a bantamweight bout at UFC Fight Night 115.

If you recall, the UFC stripped de Randamie of her featherweight title last month due to her unwillingness to defend her title against Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino.

“UFC has informed Germaine de Randamie and her management team that she is being removed as the women’s featherweight champion due to her unwillingness to fight the No. 1 ranked contender, Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino,” the promotion said in a statement.

“UFC maintains that any champion is expected to accept fights against the top contenders in their respective weight classes in order to maintain the integrity of the sport.”

Invicta featherweight champion Megan Anderson was then tasked to fight Justino for the UFC’s vacant featherweight belt at UFC 214, but Anderson pulled out of the fight due to personal reasons. This has led to Tonya Evinger stepping in and fighting Justino at UFC 214.

UFC Fight Night 115 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, September 2nd in Rotterdam, Netherlands at the Ahoy Rotterdam. The entire card, which has yet to be finalized, will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov in a heavyweight bout will serve as the main event. Here is the updated card:

Stefan Struve vs. Alexander Volkov

Germaine de Randamie vs. Marion Reneau

Desmond Green vs. Rustam Khabilov

Marcos Rogerio de Lima vs. Saparbek Safarov

Abu Azaitar vs. Siyar Bahadurzada

Francimar Barroso vs. Aleksandar Rakic

Abdul-Kerim Edilov vs. Bojan Mihajlovic

Islam Makhachev vs. Michel Prazeres

Bryan Barberena vs. Leon Edwards