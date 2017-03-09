Georges St-Pierre: The Best Johny Hendricks Is Gone

Former longtime UFC welterweight champion Georges St. Pierre will make his long awaited return to action later this year when he fights middleweight champion Michael Bisping, but it’s been quite some time since the Canadian star stepped foot inside the Octagon, as he hasn’t fought since scoring a highly controversial decision over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013.

With St. Pierre now returning, Hendricks, who recently made the jump up to 185-pounds, has shown interest in a rematch, but “Rush” doesn’t feel as if “Bigg Rigg” is the same fighter he once was:

“I believe the best Johny Hendricks I’ve seen is gone,” St-Pierre told the “UFC Unfiltered” podcast with Jim Norton and Matt Serra. “When he fought Jon Fitch, Martin Kampmann, Carlos Condit – when he fought me – I think this Johny Hendricks is gone. I didn’t feel the same pop, the same explosiveness. Maybe he’s going to prove [me] wrong at 185 maybe, but I feel he’s not the same anymore.”

Since losing to St. Pierre in 2013, Hendricks has gone just 3-4, and he lost three consecutive bouts at welterweight before beating Hector Lombard in his middleweight debut last month. While the 185-pound division is currently filled with legitimate contenders, St. Pierre feels as if Hendricks has the ‘tools’ to make another title run:

“We’ll see what’s going to happen with him,” St-Pierre said. “Maybe if he bounces back like before. I believe he has the tools to go back to title contention for 185.”

Do you expect Hendricks to revive his career?