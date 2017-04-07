Gegard Mousasi Says Michael Bisping Is ‘Weakest’ Of Top Middleweights

No. 5-ranked UFC middleweight contender Gegard Mousasi will look to extend his winning streak to five straight when he meets former 185-pound champion Chris Weidman in the co-main event of this weekend’s (April 8, 2016) UFC 210 from Buffalo, New York.

The fight with Weidman will represent a tough test for the surging “Dreamcatcher”, but it was a fight he asked for:

“Let’s be honest, he’s got two losses [in a row] so if it was me, I would have chosen an easier fight also,” Mousasi told the Fight Society podcast (Via FOX Sports) when speaking about Weidman. “Eventually, he took the fight. Kudos to him. “I was just looking for a fight and a lot of fighters weren’t available so the UFC were pushing for the Chris Weidman fight.”

A win would do wonders for Mousasi, a former DREAM and Strikeforce champion, but it likely wouldn’t warrant him a title shot given the cloudy and stacked nature of the middleweight division. Mousasi actually touched on the division’s top contenders as well, labeling champion Michael Bisping as the ‘weakest’:

“On any given day, the top five guys can beat each other,” Mousasi explained. “It’s very evenly matched. Yoel Romero, his fight with “Jacare” [Souza], Luke Rockhold, they’re all evenly matched and can beat each other. Michael Bisping is the weakest and he’s the champion, but he will be done soon. That’s one thing for sure. “One of those top five guys is a tough opponent to face. We’ll see how it goes.”

Who would you like to see Mousasi face next if he gets by Weidman on Saturday?