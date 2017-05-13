Frankie Edgar Dominates Yair Rodriguez In Two Brutal Rounds

Frankie Edgar (22-5-1) decimated Yair Rodriguez (10-2) and made his left eye look like an enlarged softball.

Edgar looked to close the distance early in the fight. Rodriguez threw a knee to the body in a brief clinch. “The Answer” was aggressive going for a takedown, eating a back elbow in the process. Rodriguez was taken down and tried moving to half guard. Edgar landed some shots in top control. He dropped some elbows with “El Pantera” looking to control the wrist.

Edgar dropped a series of strikes. A cut formed underneath the left eye of Rodriguez along with significant swelling. The round ended with Edgar in top control.

Rodriguez threw some kicks with urgency at the start of the second stanza. Edgar dumped his opponent to the mat. “El Pantera” went for a knee bar. Edgar fought it off and hit his opponent with an elbow. He moved to full mount. Rodriguez rolled, but Edgar landed some elbows to the closed eye of “El Pantera.” The round ended and Rodriguez’s left eye was in bad shape.

The fight was stopped due to the damage on Rodriguez’s left eye.

Final Result: Frankie Edgar def. Yair Rodriguez via TKO (Doctor’s Stoppage) – R2, 5:00