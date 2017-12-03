Francis Ngannou Knocks Alistair Overeem Stiff In Detroit

Alistair Overeem’s night ended quickly at the hands of Francis Ngannou.

The stage was set for a heavyweight tilt between a veteran combat sports bruiser and a surging power puncher. Overeem vs. Ngannou served as UFC 218’s co-main event.

Overeem lunged early with a left hook. He went to the clinch, but Ngannou’s strength held up. The action was broken up and they returned standing. Ngannou blasted Overeem with a huge left hand that put him out.

Final Result: Francis Ngannou def. Alistair Overeem via KO (punch) – R1, 1:42