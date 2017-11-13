Former Teammate: Piece Of S*it Jon Jones Should Do More Coke

Rising welterweight contender Colby Covington has recently become one of the most outspoken fighters on the UFC roster and his latest target was troubled former light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Jones hasn’t competed since scoring a third-round TKO victory over Daniel Cormier, which was later changed to a no-contest, this past July at UFC 214 to reclaim the 205-pound title, but he was stripped of it after the bout when it was made clear that he had once again failed a USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) drug test.

Prior to that setback, Jones had tested positive for multiple banned substances in July 2016, which forced him out of his scheduled UFC 200 rematch with Cormier just days before the event. He also tested positive for cocaine metabolites surrounding his first fight with “DC”, which took place at UFC 182 in January 2015.

With that in mind, Covington, who is a former teammate of “Bones’”, feels as if Jones is ‘fake’, also labeling the ex-champion as a ‘piece of s*it dirtbag’ who should ‘do some more coke’:

“I’m saying truths, I’m saying facts,” Covington said on a recent edition of Submission Radio. “I mean, I’m just speaking my mind. I didn’t know I wasn’t allowed to speak my mind in this world. I think I know him more than most people since I lived together with him for two years. The guy’s a fake, man, just… his little fucking baby-faced tweets to Georges St-Pierre, it just got under my skin. He’s just trying to act like a saint, ‘oh, I’m praying for you.’ Shut up, man. Go do some more coke, go cheat on your wife some more, man. You’re a piece of shit dirtbag. He was difficult as shit to live with. The guy was dirty, man, he stunk, he didn’t shower, man. The guy was just a mess, man. He was getting into partying and all that bad stuff back then. He was just going down the wrong path, but he always tried to act like a saint, ‘oh, I’m into religion, I’m all about god,’ this and that. He’s just fooling all the fans, he needs to be exposed for the real person that he is, because he ain’t this saint and good person like he tries to act like he is.”

Jones is currently temporarily suspended by USADA as he awaits for the details surrounding his latest drug test failure to unfold. Covington, on the other hand, has won five-straight fights, most recently scoring a decision victory over former title challenger Demain Maia.

What do you make of Covington’s comments?