Floyd Mayweather Sr. Won’t Know If He’s Cornering His Son Until Tomorrow

Ahead of his final fight against Conor McGregor tomorrow night (Aug. 26, 2017), Floyd Mayweather apparently doesn’t have his corner set.

In fact, it’s still unclear whether or not his father, Floyd Sr., will be in his corner:

“Right now, it’s nothing major,” Mayweather Sr. told MMAFighting.com when asked if there was any kind of falling out. “We will see. Because I feel like I should be in the corner, as well. What went on is I happened to be away from the gym when everything started. Nobody let me know anything.” “I should be the first [cornerman],” Floyd Sr. said. “But I don’t know. I’m just gonna see. I’m just gonna be honest with you, man. I don’t know what’s going on. First, when I was gone, I had went back to Michigan, I think it was, to check on my mother and stuff. And then just to me that, I came back, all them guys been with him. We’re gonna see. I’m just gonna see.”

While he feels as if his son would likely be better off with his father in his corner, Floyd Sr. doesn’t seem to be too concerned with “Money’s” chances against McGregor, the UFC lightweight champion who’s making his professional boxing debut:

“Am I concerned?” Floyd Sr. said. “I’m always concerned about my kids. But I’m not really worried about him taking care of himself. I think he can take care of himself. “I’m just gonna say it like this right here: I think that he would be much better with his daddy. Because I always made sure he got where he needs to get. There never was no friction with me and him. I think he’s gonna be OK, though.”

If he’s concerned about one thing, however, it would be McGregor using techniques not allowed in a boxing ring:

“Sometimes people that are complainers, sometimes people do things that they know they shouldn’t do,” Floyd Sr. said. “And sometimes things happen with that. Things happen with that. … We’re talking about my son and Conor, I’m talking about him swiping his feet, throwing his elbows. I’m just telling you that there are a lot of things that can happen.”

