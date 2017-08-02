Floyd Mayweather Reveals Unheard-Of Payday For Conor McGregor Fight

If his comments prove to be true, Floyd “Money” Mayweather will truly be living up to his nickname.

The undefeated 49-0 boxing legend is set to make his return to the ring later this month (Sat. August 26, 2017) when he welcomes UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor to the professional boxing world. “Money” will be putting his undefeated legacy on the line when he takes on the 155-pound knockout artist, a fight that Mayweather claims he’ll make $300 million for.

TMZ has obtained video from the next Showtime “All Access” special in which Mayweather claims he’ll make $300 million in just 36 minutes (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“I can do it in 36 minutes — 300 or better in 36 minutes,” Mayweather said. “We’re just being real. Like I said before, I’m not hurting. I’m far from hurting. … I got paper. They talking about Mayweather this and Mayweather that, I’m not hurting. I got mine.”

Neither man, McGregor or Mayweather, has confirmed what they will be making for the mega fight, but “The Notorious One” is expected to be making somewhere around $100 million. Mayweather didn’t disclose how much his adversary would be making for the fight, but instead continued to play up his wealth: