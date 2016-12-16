Ex-UFC Champion Says Ronda Rousey ‘Folded’

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey will finally maker her long awaited return at Dec. 30’s UFC 207 from Las Vegas, as she’s slated to take on reigning 135-pound titleholder Amanda Nunes. Rousey hasn’t competed since Nov. 2015’s UFC 193 where she suffered a brutal knockout loss to Holly Holm.

Rousey seems to be hell bent on winning back her title, although former UFC light heavyweight champion Chuck Liddell, who recently spoke on the situation, feels as if she should’ve considered a tune up bout of sorts:

“It’s hard for her at her stature to come back at a smaller fight,” Liddell told TMZ Sports. “But (as a coach), I would’ve gotten her a warm-up fight, just to get mentally back in the game. Amanda Nunes is a tough, tough opponent. If you want to come back, that’s the one to come back and show you’re back.”

After ruling her division for so long, it was shocking to see Rousey to surrender her title, so it’s not surprising that she was only interested in returning for revenge, although Liddell questions where she is at mentally. Comparing her to another champion who brutally lost his title last year, the “Iceman” said that Rousey ‘folded’:

“A guy like Aldo gets knocked out, he wanted to fight that day. He wanted a shot at (McGregor) that day. That’s a fighter. That’s a guy that’s got it together up here (mentally). ‘I made a mistake, I know what I did, I want to win now.’” “She folded,” Liddell said of Rousey. “I don’t know what happened.”

Do you agree with Liddell’s assessment of the “Rowdy” one?