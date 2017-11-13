Early Bisping vs. Gastelum Odds May Or May Not Surprise You

The early betting odds for the new main event of UFC Fight Night 122 have been released.

One of the biggest news stories last week was the revelation that former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva was pulled from his bout against Kelvin Gastelum at the upcoming event after he was flagged due to a potential U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) violation.

The promotion then was searching to find a replacement for Silva, and they found former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping. There are some questions regarding if a three-week turnaround will be too much for Bisping and the early odds seem to suggest so.

The fight will mean that Bisping is fighting on two different continents in two UFC main events in just a 21-day span. Bisping has opened as a +120 underdog to -161 favorite Gastelum, according to William Hill, which posted the first line for the fight (via bestfightodds.com).

By breaking this down, if you place a winning $100 bet on Bisping would result in a profit of $120. If you place a winning bet on Gastelum would net a profit of $62.11. That gives an implied winning probability of 45.5 percent for Bisping and 61.7 percent for Gastelum.



UFC Fight Night 122 is set to take place on November 25, 2017, at Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China. The main card will air on the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, while the preliminary card will also air on Fight Pass.

Michael Bisping vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Li Jingliang vs. Zak Ottow

Alex Caceres vs. Wang Guan

Alex Garcia vs. Muslim Salikhov

Zabit Magomedsharipov vs. Sheymon Moraes

Bobby Nash vs. Kenan Song

Kailin Curran vs. Yan Xiaonan

Bharat Khandare vs. Pingyuan Liu

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chase Sherman

Gina Mazany vs. Yanan Wu

Wuliji Buren vs. Rolando Dy

Cyril Asker vs. James Mulheron