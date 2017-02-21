Junior Dos Santos Wants Fourth Match-Up With Cain Velasquez

Former UFC heavyweight champion Junior Dos Santos is slated to rematch reigning divisional kingpin Stipe Miocic in the main event of May 13, 2017’s UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas, but prior to the booking of that fight, he had expressed interest in a rematch with fellow former champion Fabricio Werdum.

Dos Santos has claimed that Werdum turned down the fight multiple times, however, which is why he no longer wants to fight “Vai Cavalo”, also throwing Alistair Overeem’s name into that category:

“Why am I going to fight this guy? He denied to fight me three times,” dos Santos said (Via MMAMania). “He was ranked first in rankings and I thought maybe we could have a good fight. But now, he denied me three times and now I don’t want to fight him anymore. “He don’t add anything on my career,” he continued. “Let’s see in the future, but he denied me three times, and Overeem denied me twice. That’s what UFC told me. These guys just want to fight me when I am a really good thing for them. Other than that, then they don’t want me because they know how well I do during the fights. I am coming here to be champion again.”

If he scores another victory over Miocic, however, “Cigano” is interested in sharing the cage with Cain Velasquez again. The two have met three times to date, with Dos Santos knocking Velasquez out in the first meeting, and the Mexican-American destroying the Brazilian in the rematch and the rubber match.

While ha hasn’t had much luck against Velasquez in recent memory, Dos Santos said it’s now the ‘moment of truth’:

“I think this is one of the fights I for sure want to do. I hope he can get better, heal from surgery. I want to fight him again,” proclaimed dos Santos. “I feel like I have to go for fourth fight. After our third fight, Cain said it was the last time, but he was wrong. I don’t know what’s going to happen in the future. I hope he does well because I am going to be very happy to face him again. Things are different now. It’s the moment of truth.”

Would you like to see Dos Santos and Velasquez do battle for a fourth time?