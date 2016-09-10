Donald Cerrone Offers To Fight At UFC 203 On 18 Hours Notice

The recent news that Robbie Lawler is out of UFC 205 was about as disappointing as it gets. Following the semi-announcement of his pivotal welterweight clash against Donald Cerrone, it took just days for the dream fight to fall apart. The loss of a huge fight due to injury or otherwise is not uncommon. Nearly every card is subject to last-minute changes nowadays, but fans really feel the pinch when it’s a big fight.

Comforting is the knowledge that Cerrone will stay on the Madison Square Garden card in November. In terms of UFC 203 tonight (Saturday September 10), the main card has escaped the last-minute injury bug unscathed. Losing Ray Borg vs. Ian McCall from the prelims was harsh, especially for ‘Uncle Creepy’ who has not fought in two years. Justin Scoggins pulled out of his fight against McCall on a few days notice too. There’s another interesting storyline developing right now though.

Cowboy Knows a Guy

Infamous for taking any fight, anytime, Donald Cerrone has offered his services at UFC 203. Only thing is, as far as we know, the man he’s said he’ll replace is still listed as fighting. UFC middleweight CB Dollaway tries his hand as a 205-pounder on the FOX sports prelims, taking on Francimar Barroso.

As posted to Instagram by UFC president Dana White, Cerrone offered to replace ‘The Doberman’ with just 18 hours left until the card kicks off in Cleveland, Ohio. Check it out:

What’s up with CB?

As mentioned, there’s no source reporting that CB Dollaway is out of UFC 203. Of course this could all change in a matter of moments. It could well be an old message that Dana White is sending out, but it would seem incredibly co-incidental. We’ll keep you updated as more news comes in on this developing situation.

Ed note: Cowboy is a stud