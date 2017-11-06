Home UFC Daniel Cormier’s Next Title Defense Could Come In Boston

Daniel Cormier’s Next Title Defense Could Come In Boston

By
Jon Fuentes
-
3
SHARE

Volkan Oezdemir could finally get his crack at the UFC light heavyweight championship – and that opportunity could come as soon as January at UFC 218 on pay-per-view (PPV) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oezdemir recently spoke to media at UFC 217 this past weekend (Sat. November 4, 2017) and was asked about a potential fight against “DC.” “No Time” noted that nothing is official quite yet but he is ready to go when the UFC calls his number (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“Nothing is confirmed right now, but everything is in talks,” Oezdemir said. “I’m just waiting for a contract to sign, and I’m on. I’m ready to go. … It’s gonna happen.

“It’s a big city,” he said of Boston. “I like it. I’ve never been there.”

The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight also expressed his gratitude for Cormier offering to fight him despite only having three fights under the UFC’s banner:

“I’m really appreciative of what [Cormier] is offering me, because he’s giving me a big chance right now. He’s giving me a chance to fight for the title, and that’s amazing, because it’ll be my fourth fight in the UFC. It’s gonna be less than a year, and I will be fighting for the belt already, and that’s crazy. I’m really humbled with everything that is happening to me.”

Cormier initially lost the 205-pound throne at UFC 214 earlier this year when he was knocked out by Jon Jones in the third round via head-kick. Jones would later test for banned substances and the ruling was overturned to a No Contest. Cormier was later reinstated as the division’s champion, a decision Oezdemir said was ‘no doubt’ the right move:

“I have no doubt about that,” Oezdemir said. “He’s beat everyone in heavyweight and light heavyweight. He’s the champ now. What happened with Jon Jones is a little bit controversial, with the positive test. Now everything’s different. Cormier is one of the toughest guys in the 205-pound division, and he’s one of the best pound-for-pound, also.”

NEXT: Robert Whittaker Points Out Weakness In GSP’s Performance At UFC 217

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • HeteroFriendly

    I can see how you might emotionally and personally need closure with Jon.

    But you really dont.

    If you wacked yourself out on dopemthal,
    you could chew Jons face off.

    Thats not really hard to do or an accomplishment.

    • HeteroFriendly

      But I can see how you need closure.

      • HeteroFriendly

        Check it out,
        if Jon ever says that he beat you,
        tell him I beat your career.

        You had to cheat to beat me,
        and I’ll take your years and career and keep that.