Daniel Cormier’s Next Title Defense Could Come In Boston

Volkan Oezdemir could finally get his crack at the UFC light heavyweight championship – and that opportunity could come as soon as January at UFC 218 on pay-per-view (PPV) in Boston, Massachusetts.

Oezdemir recently spoke to media at UFC 217 this past weekend (Sat. November 4, 2017) and was asked about a potential fight against “DC.” “No Time” noted that nothing is official quite yet but he is ready to go when the UFC calls his number (quotes via Bloody Elbow):

“Nothing is confirmed right now, but everything is in talks,” Oezdemir said. “I’m just waiting for a contract to sign, and I’m on. I’m ready to go. … It’s gonna happen. “It’s a big city,” he said of Boston. “I like it. I’ve never been there.”

The No. 2-ranked light heavyweight also expressed his gratitude for Cormier offering to fight him despite only having three fights under the UFC’s banner:

“I’m really appreciative of what [Cormier] is offering me, because he’s giving me a big chance right now. He’s giving me a chance to fight for the title, and that’s amazing, because it’ll be my fourth fight in the UFC. It’s gonna be less than a year, and I will be fighting for the belt already, and that’s crazy. I’m really humbled with everything that is happening to me.”

Cormier initially lost the 205-pound throne at UFC 214 earlier this year when he was knocked out by Jon Jones in the third round via head-kick. Jones would later test for banned substances and the ruling was overturned to a No Contest. Cormier was later reinstated as the division’s champion, a decision Oezdemir said was ‘no doubt’ the right move: