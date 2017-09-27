Daniel Cormier Vows To Kick Frank Mir’s A** Again

It’s no secret that Daniel Cormier is an emotional fighter.

The former Olympian and current UFC light heavyweight champion leaves everything he has in the Octagon and when he fails to meet the expectations he’s set for himself, he has trouble holding back his emotions.

This was seen at UFC 214 this past July when he once again came up short against longtime bitter rival Jon Jones. After a successful first two rounds, Cormier was caught by a left high kick and finished by “Bones” in the third round.

After the bout, which has since been changed to a no-contest due to a failed drug test by Jones, Cormier was noticeably upset and crying during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan.

Recently, former UFC heavyweight champion and former Cormier foe Frank Mir criticized “DC” for acting the way he did:

“Here’s the time that it is unacceptable to cry, and that is when someone kicks your ass,” Mir said on a recent edition of his podcast. I’m sorry, we still live in a very masculine — well, we should — thought of how a man should operate. After one man kicks your ass on the school yard and you start bawling in front of everybody, it looks bad. “I got punched by Dos Santos several times in the head and I still managed to keep that thought, ‘Don’t bawl in front of everybody!’” he said. “I think the parameters of when it’s okay for a man to show emotion, and when it’s inappropriate for him to show emotion. When another man kicks your ass, I feel that we can all probably come to the conclusion that that is not the time to show emotion.”

Cormier didn’t take lightly to Mir’s comments, and he recently fired back on his official Twitter account:

@thefrankmir I’m gonna kick ur ass again when I see you! — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 26, 2017

The two men fought back in 2013 in a bout that Cormier dominated. Mir has since signed with Bellator, so it’s unlikely that the two will meet again, but there still seems to be some bad blood between the two.