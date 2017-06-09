Daniel Cormier Comments On CSAC Weigh-In Changes Ahead Of UFC 214

Prior to Daniel Cormier’s most recent fight against Anthony Johnson in the main event of UFC 210 in Buffalo, New York, there was some controversy surrounding the UFC light heavyweight champion.

At the weigh-ins, Cormier actually missed weight on his first attempt before hitting the 205-pound limit just minutes later while holding onto a towel. Many feel as if he was holding onto the towel in order to weigh-in lighter, but “DC” has claimed that he was holding onto it simply to keep his body covered from the cameras.

Either way, the weight cut was clearly difficult for the former Olympian. With that in mind, it’s interesting to note that Cormier’s next defense will take place in the main event of UFC 214 from Anaheim, California when he takes on former champion Jon Jones in a highly anticipated rematch.

The event will be the first to take place under the California State Athletic Commission’s new 10-point plan in order to reduce the amount of fighters that severely dehydrate themselves in order to conduct a massive weight cut. Under these new rules, Cormier knows he has to be ‘careful’:

“I have to be careful,” Cormier told MMA Fighting Thursday.

In order to receive medical clearance to fight, Cormier will have to weigh in at 225.5 pounds or less in time for his physical, which will likely take place a month prior to the fight. The champion spoke on this, saying that it will actually be ‘better’ for him:

“It will actually be better for me, because I’ll get down in weight earlier,” Cormier said. “That’s the way I used to do it when I first moved down to 205.”

The CSAC has recently been making changes in order to make weight cutting a safer process for fighters and Cormier doesn’t feel as if that’s a ‘bad thing’, especially because CSAC executive officer Andy Foster is a former fighter himself:

“Fighters don’t want to be told what they and they can’t do by people who have never done it before,” Cormier said. “If [Foster] was a fighter and he’s cut weight before, then he’s actually qualified to speak on it.” “I think there will be changes that happen, eventually,” he said. “It’s not a bad thing.”

Do you expect Cormier to have issues making weight under these new rules?