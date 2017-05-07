Dana White: We Lost Our Date For Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor

Boxing had a big night on Saturday night as the much-anticipated super-fight between Canelo Alvarez, and Gennady Golovkin was officially announced following Canelo’s bout with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. The bout is set to take place on September 16th, which apparently was a significant date for the UFC as well.

UFC President Dana White was in attendance for the boxing match this weekend and revealed in an interview that they initially planned to have the Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather bout to happen at the same day.

“We just lost our date to Canelo and GGG, but that’s a good fight,” White told Fight Hub. “I’ll be at that one too!”

White, who has his roots from boxing, commented on being excited for the GGG vs. Canelo fight.

“Canelo looked good tonight. Canelo looked awesome. GGG is fun, man. He is the type of guy that boxing needs, so it will be a fun fight — and so is Canelo,” he said.

When asked for a prediction for the fight, White made it simple yet very clear.

“The fans. The fans win that fight. That’s going to be a real fight. That’s going to be a fun one.”

It should be noted that White recently stated that getting the McGregor vs. Mayweather fight isn’t an easy task. However, he vowed that he plans on doing everything he can to make it happen.