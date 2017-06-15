Dana White Sends Message To Fighters Complaining About Conor McGregor

Lightweight champion Conor McGregor is clearly the biggest star in the UFC. In fact, it could be argued that the brash and outspoken Irish knockout artist is the biggest star in the history of the sport, which is why the UFC has treated him a bit differently than it has the rest of the fighters competing for the world’s largest mixed martial arts promotion.

Some fighters haven’t been too pleased with the extra leeway given to McGregor by the UFC, and that number likely grew after it was announced yesterday (June 14, 2017) that McGregor would indeed be taking on former five division world champion Floyd “Money” Mayweather in a boxing fight on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC President Dana White, however, isn’t concerned with the backlash from fellow fighters, as he told those angry to ‘shut up’ on a conference call yesterday to promote Mayweather vs. McGregor:

“I got all these guys crying about ‘Oh Conor this and Conor that,’“ White told media members on yesterday’s media conference call. “Shut up. Step up and fight like Conor McGregor fights. Take the big fights when someone falls out on four or five days notice.”

The fight between Mayweather and McGregor will undoubtedly be one of the most lucrative in the history of combat sports, but many aren’t expecting it to be fairly close, as McGregor has never competed in a professional boxing match before. Mayweather, on the other hand, possesses a perfect 49-0 record.

What do you make of White’s comments, and are you giving McGregor any chance of spoiling Mayweather’s return party?