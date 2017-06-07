Cris Cyborg vs. Megan Anderson Reportedly Still Targeted For UFC 214

The UFC appears close to finalizing a fight between Cris “Cyborg” Santos and Megan Anderson for UFC 214 on July 29, sources say.

While the newly crowned women’s featherweight champion Germaine de Randamie has publicly stated her refusal to take on “Cyborg” for her first title defense, the UFC apparently is making other plans for the Brazilian, who is widely regarded as the best female fighter on the planet.

“Cyborg” (17-1-1) is already 2-0 in the UFC, with each victory coming by way of TKO. The former Strikeforce women’s featherweight champ had been serving a suspension following a failed drug test in 2016, but was granted a retroactive exemption for the substance in question back in February, making her eligible to fight.

De Randamie defeated former women’s bantamweight champ Holly Holm by decision at UFC 208 and has remained fairly quiet ever since.

The one thing she has made clear is that she does not want to fight “Cyborg”, accusing her of being a cheater and refusing to defend the strap against her.

Megan Anderson (8-2) has yet to make her octagon debut, but carries with her an impressive four-fight win streak in the Invicta cage, with all four wins coming by way of TKO.

The Australian is the current Invicta women’s featherweight champion after TKOing Charmaine Tweet in January. She reportedly signed to face newcomer Helena Kolesnyk in the main event of July 15’s Invicta FC 24 from Kansas City, but a potential bout with Cyborg would presumably take precedence.

With de Randamie’s refusal to fight “Cyborg” and her suggestion that she will most likely return to bantamweight after winning the newly-created 145 pound belt in February.

“Cyborg’s” two UFC appearances were both at a catchweight of 140 pounds, as both bouts took place prior to the creation of a 145 pound women’s weight division.

Although the “Cyborg” vs. Anderson fight has not been finalized as of today, the UFC is reportedly working hard on putting it together for UFC 214.

UFC 214 will take place on July 29 in Anaheim California, and is set to feature the long-awaited rematch between former champion Jon “Bones” Jones and current light heavyweight champ Daniel Cormier.