Cris Cyborg Changes Tune & Forgives Dana White

On July 29, 2017, Cris Cyborg will finally get the chance to fight for a UFC title, as she’ll take on Tonya Evinger for the vacant featherweight strap at UFC 214 in Anaheim, California. The Brazilian is currently 2-0 inside the Octagon, although her relationship with the UFC has not always been a positive one.

Recently speaking on the matter, Cyborg made it clear that she’d like to ‘work together’ with the UFC:

“I think people want to watch me in UFC. If I’m in an event, I am going to do my best and my star is going to shine. I want to work together and they (UFC) has showed me they want to work together, too. I hope everything’s going to change,” she said in an interview with MMA Weekly.

Cyborg also said that she has met with new UFC owner Ari Emanuel, who left her with a positive feeling:

“Yes, at an event. He don’t know too much about fighting but he came and shake my hand and he’s a big fan of MMA. He said he wants me in UFC and I’m happy it’s changing.”

At the end of the day, the former Invicta champion would simply like to focus on battles inside the cage rather than battles with the UFC outside of it. And as far as UFC President Dana White goes, Cyborg admitted that she forgives him:

“It’s just better for the fighter to go to the cage, do your best there and make an exciting fight for the fans. I don’t want nothing against me, have to fight outside of the cage. you don’t need to say good things about me, just don’t say bad things about me, either. I’m just there to do my job, get my money and go home and be with family. that’s it, that’s the life for me. No more wars outside of the cage, just inside of it,” she added. “I forgive him (White). I think everybody do mistakes as I did mistakes in my career, too. It happens, and it’s hard for someone to admit when they did a mistake. I respect his attitude for doing what he did and if it’s going to change I am very happy to work together.”

