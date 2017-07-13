Conor McGregor Responds To Rampant Allegations Of Racism

The third leg of the Mayweather vs. McGregor World Tour kicked off today (Thurs. July 13, 2017) from Brooklyn, New York – and it was absolutely terrible.

After neither man showed up until two hours after the scheduled start time, UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor took center stage with a Gucci coat that, per McGregor, was made of polar bear fur. The Irishman gifted Mayweather the latest Jay Z album, as well as going back after Showtime sports executive Stephen Espinoza.

McGregor then brought up the recent racist allegations that have been circulating through the media, after the Irishman said the phrase ‘dance for me boy’ towards “Money” on multiple occasions. “The Notorious One” went on to label claims that he is racist as ‘absolutely f*cking ridiculous,’ and jokingly said he’s half black himself:

“Let’s address the race,” McGregor said. “A lot of media seem to be saying I’m against black people. That’s absolutely f*cking ridiculous! Do they not know I’m half black? Yeah, I’m half black from the belly-button down! And just to show that’s squashed, here’s a little present for my beautiful, black, female fans (humps air slowly).”

McGregor and Mayweather will meet live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada next month (Sat. August 26, 2017) in the center of the boxing ring. The final leg of their World Tour goes down tomorrow from the SSE Arena, Wembley in London, England.